Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,088,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $33,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSI opened at $468.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.84 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $472.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

