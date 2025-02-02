Cibc World Market Inc. Has $85.10 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,953 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of IVV opened at $604.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $485.19 and a twelve month high of $613.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $600.42 and a 200-day moving average of $579.25.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
