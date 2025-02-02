Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 99,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 33,830 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.76.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

