Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,752,000 after acquiring an additional 56,005 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 352,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,652,000 after buying an additional 70,408 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of CINF opened at $137.05 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.78 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

