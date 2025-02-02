Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 50,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 23,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 21,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $1,211,596.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,506.38. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 86,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $4,964,318.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,314 shares in the company, valued at $21,001,901.86. This trade represents a 19.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,721 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

