Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 20,175 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,331,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $287,144,000 after acquiring an additional 803,257 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,252,000 after purchasing an additional 587,329 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,640,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 56,727.5% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 196,055 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 195,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 467,519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,409,000 after buying an additional 118,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84. The company has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

