Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $124.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.09. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 14.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $2,520,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,041.30. This represents a 17.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $6,204,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,070. This represents a 28.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,661 shares of company stock valued at $9,563,127 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

