Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.
Civista Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of CIVB opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.82. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on CIVB shares. Hovde Group raised Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
