Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CIVB opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.82. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 13.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIVB shares. Hovde Group raised Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

View Our Latest Report on Civista Bancshares

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.