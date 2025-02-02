Clarus Corporation Receives Grand Jury Subpoenas in Connection with Investigation

Clarus Corporation, listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol CLAR, recently disclosed in an 8-K SEC filing that the company, along with its subsidiary Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd. (BDEL), has received grand jury subpoenas. These subpoenas are part of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah. The investigation is related to a previous inquiry by the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission under the Consumer Product Safety Act.

The focus of the subpoenas is on documents related to certain avalanche transmitters distributed by BDEL. Clarus Corporation and BDEL have expressed their intention to collaborate fully with the investigation.

The filing also includes a section on forward-looking statements, as per the guidelines of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It highlights the company’s current beliefs and expectations regarding the impact of the ongoing investigation on Clarus Corporation’s business, operations, and financial outcomes. The document emphasizes that actual results could differ from these forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including legal, reputational, and financial risks arising from the investigation.

Additionally, the filing disclaims any obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements unless required by law. It mentions that the risks associated with the investigation have been addressed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The filing cited an Exhibit 104, which is a Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

The report concludes with the required signatures, where Clarus Corporation, represented by Chief Financial Officer Michael J. Yates, has duly authorized the report in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The document is dated January 31, 2025.

