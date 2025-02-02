Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $269.44 Average PT from Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $269.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total transaction of $76,932.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,674.76. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,403,882.40. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,800. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $4,386,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,793,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 123,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH stock opened at $232.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $167.86 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

