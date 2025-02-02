Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,701,000 after acquiring an additional 869,364 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,366,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 508,569 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,989,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,638,000 after purchasing an additional 291,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,169,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,508,000 after purchasing an additional 223,899 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,963,000 after purchasing an additional 72,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGXU opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $27.52.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

