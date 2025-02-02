Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $664,000 in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 421.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $892.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $57.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

