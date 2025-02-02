Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,471.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.