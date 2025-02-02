Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 864 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 268.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 92,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:UMH opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 661.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $53,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,945.18. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $977,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,599,348.30. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,210. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UMH

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.