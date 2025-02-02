Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 434 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,536,000. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,808,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.96 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

