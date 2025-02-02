Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,558 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 124.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 56,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 29,142 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter.

SCHI opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

