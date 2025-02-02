Clene Inc. Enters Into Grant Subaward Amendment with Columbia University for Next Phase of ACT-EAP Program

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) recently disclosed the 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing the company’s entry into a significant grant subaward amendment. On January 28, 2025, Clene Inc. entered into a grant subaward amendment (“Subaward Amendment 1”) with Columbia University. This amendment caters to the reimbursement of company expenses for the second year of the ACT-EAP (Expanded Access Program) in an amount of up to $8.0 million between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025.

Get alerts:

This amendment follows a previous announcement made on October 5, 2023, where Clene Inc. and its subsidiary, Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. received a substantial four-year, $45.1 million grant named the NIH Grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH). The grant, a collaboration with Columbia University and Synapticure, a neurology specialized health clinic, aims to support the CNM-Au8 treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) through the ACT-EAP.

The grant subaward amendment, specifically Subaward Amendment 1, will enable Clene Inc. to continue its vital work in exploring treatments for ALS. The terms of this subaward amendment are in accordance with the terms previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on April 9, 2024.

The specifics of the Subaward Amendment 1 are detailed in the official document filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K. This amendment is intended to continue advancing Clene Inc.’s mission in finding critical therapies for ALS through the ACT-EAP program.

For further information and details regarding this grant subaward amendment and Clene Inc.’s ongoing initiatives, interested parties can refer to the official document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In related developments, Clene Inc.’s common stock (Trading Symbol: CLNN) and warrants to acquire one-fortieth of one share of Common Stock for $230.00 per share (Trading Symbol: CLNNW) are registered on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

END

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Clene’s 8K filing here.

Clene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

See Also