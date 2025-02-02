Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $100.44 million and approximately $16.09 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000090 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001236 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,833,201 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

