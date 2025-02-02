Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,193,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,325,000 after buying an additional 552,949 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,526,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,997,000 after acquiring an additional 557,492 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,747 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,807 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $86.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 405.81% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

