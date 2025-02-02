Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 832,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after purchasing an additional 132,442 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 786,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,871,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

