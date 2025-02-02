Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428,109 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $8.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

