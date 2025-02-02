Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Up 21.2% in January

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCU has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $10.50 to $9.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 0.2 %

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Increases Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1498 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,892,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

