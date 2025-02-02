Comparing WEX (NYSE:WEX) & International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Free Report) and WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of WEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A WEX 12.45% 31.35% 3.92%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WEX $2.55 billion 2.88 $266.60 million $7.88 23.37

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Monetary Systems and WEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 WEX 0 7 5 1 2.54

WEX has a consensus target price of $217.73, suggesting a potential upside of 18.21%. Given WEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WEX is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Summary

WEX beats International Monetary Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems Ltd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

About WEX

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to businesses and government agencies with fleets of commercial vehicles; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Corporate Payments segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. This segment also markets its products directly and indirectly to customers in travel, fintech, insurance, consumer bill pay, and media verticals. The Benefits Solutions segment offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for consumer directed healthcare benefits and full-service benefit enrollment solutions. In addition, its SaaS platform includes embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer-directed health benefits; COBRA accounts; and benefit enrollment and administration services. Further, it offers custodial and depository services for health savings accounts; and markets its products through third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll providers, and health plans. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

