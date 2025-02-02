Compass Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 289.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,978 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

