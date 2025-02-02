Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 358 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 6.3% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,289,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $298.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $239.86 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The firm has a market cap of $447.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

