Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires 1,971 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610,123 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 475.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,243,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,886 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,693,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,950 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,355,000 after buying an additional 1,043,484 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,593.52. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,195,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $72.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

