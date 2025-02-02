Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires 245 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,427 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 13,309.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $140,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,272 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,912 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 281.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,235,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,166,000 after purchasing an additional 911,351 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 564.0% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,064,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,568,000 after buying an additional 903,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $850,428,000 after buying an additional 827,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $124.83 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.26.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.