Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys 1,948 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.3% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

ADI stock opened at $211.89 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.57 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $105.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.70.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,590.89. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

