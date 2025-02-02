Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total value of $616,067.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,183.41. This represents a 68.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $663,859 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.7 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $486.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 29.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $595.00 to $574.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $587.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.