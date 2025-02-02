Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases 872 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $411,748,000 after purchasing an additional 121,874 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Oracle by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,155 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,160,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $169.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $475.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.26. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.51 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

