Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 21,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $114.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.62 and a 52-week high of $158.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

