Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 1,797 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTGS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 632.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after buying an additional 427,822 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,042,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $5,172,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 108.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 153,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,621,000.

NASDAQ FTGS opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

