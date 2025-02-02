Concord Wealth Partners Has $75,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.2% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $437.45 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $190.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.