Concord Wealth Partners Sells 91 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,649,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.8% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,487. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $204.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.16 and its 200 day moving average is $164.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $208.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.31.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

