Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading Up 3.8% – Time to Buy?

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 22,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Condor Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$19.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a current ratio of 30.34.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

