Constellation Price Tops $0.0575 (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Constellation has a total market cap of $165.25 million and $3.31 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Constellation Profile
Constellation launched on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,003,804,388 coins and its circulating supply is 2,873,448,318 coins. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io.
Buying and Selling Constellation
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
