Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4,824.70 and last traded at C$4,753.02, with a volume of 53078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4,798.13.

CSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,250.00 to C$4,550.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$4,900.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4,875.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4,542.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4,391.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.72 billion, a PE ratio of 112.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$27.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$27.98 by C($0.29). Constellation Software had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $29.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 55.4616354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.353 per share. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

