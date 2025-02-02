Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $49,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth $3,073,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RS opened at $289.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.14. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.98 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Reliance from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.17.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total transaction of $2,014,715.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,574.10. This trade represents a 40.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total value of $2,091,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,491.79. This trade represents a 27.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

