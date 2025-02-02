Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,221,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Power Integrations comprises 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $75,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,618.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Power Integrations by 32.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 94.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,549 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $555,343.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,920. This trade represents a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $643,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,912.24. This trade represents a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,566 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

