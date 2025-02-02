Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 145.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,122 shares during the period. Matador Resources comprises 1.3% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $72,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,008,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after acquiring an additional 107,827 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 455,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 65,487 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,526,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.18 per share, with a total value of $110,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,410.18. This represents a 4.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $45,280.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 102,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,762.40. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,980 shares of company stock worth $165,988. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 3.24.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.