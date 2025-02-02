Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 108.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Equinix by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $913.66 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $943.26 and its 200-day moving average is $886.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.53.

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total value of $2,851,203.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,211.78. This represents a 49.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total value of $1,456,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,966 shares in the company, valued at $18,419,399.88. This trade represents a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,823 shares of company stock valued at $16,474,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

