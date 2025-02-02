Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 17,698 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,698 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $19,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 58.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.06.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $183.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $194.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.96.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

