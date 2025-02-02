Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 8,007 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the period. FirstService makes up about 1.2% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $64,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 486.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,308,000 after purchasing an additional 389,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,992,000 after buying an additional 63,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,634,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. StockNews.com raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Shares of FSV opened at $181.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.55. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $197.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

