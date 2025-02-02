Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,512 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $84,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.93, for a total transaction of $119,947.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,511.75. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $2,328,836.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,380,774.32. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,448 shares of company stock valued at $23,828,076 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $153.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.32. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.25 and a 52 week high of $191.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

