Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in January

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,200 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 396,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.0 days.
Coveo Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVOSF opened at $4.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $12.00.
About Coveo Solutions
