Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in January

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,200 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 396,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.0 days.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVOSF opened at $4.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

