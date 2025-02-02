Crews Bank & Trust Buys New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $167.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.28. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $170.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $163.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

