Crews Bank & Trust Makes New $27,000 Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,608.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $62.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $49.73 and a one year high of $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

