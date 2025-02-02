Crews Bank & Trust Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. This represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Baird R W lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $279.00 to $276.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.24.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $247.01 and a 1 year high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

