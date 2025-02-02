Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 23193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Critical Metals Stock Up 4.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.32. The company has a market cap of £774,985.00, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74.

Critical Metals (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported GBX (3.79) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals is focused on acquiring and developing brownfield mining opportunities in the high-value critical metals space. The Company is focused on advancing low CAPEX and OPEX near-term production opportunities in order to generate short-term cash flow and build significant value for shareholders.

