Cronos Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.04 billion and $30.50 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00031313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00008392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00005691 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.